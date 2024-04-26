The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,161. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

