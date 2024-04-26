Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tian Ruixiang Price Performance
NASDAQ:TIRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,068. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.
About Tian Ruixiang
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tian Ruixiang
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.