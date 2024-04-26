Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,068. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.