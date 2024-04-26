Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 11,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 149.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

