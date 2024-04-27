Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $321.31 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.39 billion and $321.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $476.48 or 0.00752265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,339.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00106269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,697,972 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

