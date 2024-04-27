Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

