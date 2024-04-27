Leisure Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,765 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.99. 155,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,790. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.