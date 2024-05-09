StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.80

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.62, with a volume of 6254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
