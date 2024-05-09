Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $994.95

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $994.95 and last traded at $994.95, with a volume of 37917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $857.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.43 and its 200 day moving average is $820.03.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.