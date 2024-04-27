Monero Trading Up 0.5% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $40.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $119.55 or 0.00188743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,339.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.48 or 0.00752265 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00132512 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009207 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00043680 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053550 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00106269 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.
Monero Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,429,180 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.