PGGM Investments Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. UDR makes up approximately 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.71% of UDR worth $89,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,601,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.87%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.