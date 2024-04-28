DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.49 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $192.27 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,755.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.75 or 0.00745363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00056872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00201800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00104323 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,977,332,757 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

