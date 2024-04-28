Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 357,523 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,523 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,856. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

