USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $33.50 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $33.50 billion and approximately $4.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,494,810,917 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

