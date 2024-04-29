Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
FN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.00. 394,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
