IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Up 1.2%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.90 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.37). 683,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,712,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.20 ($2.34).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.70) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

