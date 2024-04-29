Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in April

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKUNY remained flat at $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

