RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,671,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 2,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RemeGen Stock Performance

Shares of REGMF remained flat at $2.09 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. RemeGen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Get RemeGen alerts:

RemeGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for RemeGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RemeGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.