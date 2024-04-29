RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,671,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 2,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RemeGen Stock Performance
Shares of REGMF remained flat at $2.09 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. RemeGen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
RemeGen Company Profile
