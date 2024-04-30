Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,674 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,541. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

