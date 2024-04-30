Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. 790,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.