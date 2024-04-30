Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $851,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VV traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.47. 314,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.15 and a 52-week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

