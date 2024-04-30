Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

