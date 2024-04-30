Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.03

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 351500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

