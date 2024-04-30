Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.12

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.12 and last traded at C$26.05, with a volume of 91252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.93.

Primo Water Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

