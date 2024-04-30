Compass Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,846,000. Fiserv makes up about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 76.5% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 215,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 93,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

FI stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,490. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

