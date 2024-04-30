PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy Acquires 500 Shares

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy bought 500 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$13,203.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$1.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.23. 345,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,838. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.47. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$20.69 and a 1-year high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSK. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

