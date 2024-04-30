Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Expands By 29.4%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,726,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 4,424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,090.6 days.
Poste Italiane Price Performance
PITAF stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
About Poste Italiane
