DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.72 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $180.23 million and $8.72 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00718247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00131247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00194804 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00100041 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,981,080,861 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

