Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.48 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Flare has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $12.48 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,753,608,639 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. More information can be found at https://flare.network.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

