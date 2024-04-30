Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VBR stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.28. 250,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.