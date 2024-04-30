Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBK traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.72. The company had a trading volume of 168,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,465. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

