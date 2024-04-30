Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,851. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

