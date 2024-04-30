iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

