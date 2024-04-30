Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,868,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,148. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

