Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 502,329 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

