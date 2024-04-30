Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,953. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.