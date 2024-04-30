Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. BankUnited accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11,419.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 120,441 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 129.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 554,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

