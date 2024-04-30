Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 338 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $37.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $872.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,772. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $954.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

