Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading Down 1.8%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.95 and last traded at $195.95. 115,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 99,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.