Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 82,443 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $534,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,793. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

