Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Stock Price Up 10%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 23,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 26,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Latin Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Get Latin Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Latin Metals news, insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.