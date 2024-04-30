Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 1,022,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

