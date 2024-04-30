Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0785

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $73,283.23 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.82 or 0.04967397 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00054250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

