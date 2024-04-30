Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $287,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE GXO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 736,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.