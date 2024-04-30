Waycross Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.90. 29,718,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,736,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $192.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

