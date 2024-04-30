Waycross Partners LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 805.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.13. 3,422,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

