Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. 43,146,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,583,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

