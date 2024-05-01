Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO Eric R. Newell Purchases 572 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Newell bought 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $10,850.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 478,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,002. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

