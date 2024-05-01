Injective Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.06 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $136.06 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $23.57 or 0.00040609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

