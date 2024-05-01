ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 26,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 57,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
