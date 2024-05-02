iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.67. 7,478,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

